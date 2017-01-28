A teen boy is suspected to survive after being rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition following a stabbing in the city's northwest end.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the intersection of Clearview Heights and Tretheway Drive in the Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West area just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was transported by emergency run. Paramedics wouldn't comment on the nature of his injuries.

Police are searching for a grey or silver SUV with three black males inside.