A teen boy has been charged with attempted murder after two stabbings, a carjacking and a crash in North York early Friday.

Toronto police said officers arrested the 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, after an alleged crime spree that involved three victims in all. The teen was due to appear in court on Saturday.

Police said at 2:10 a.m. on Friday, the teen and a man, 20, were socializing at a restaurant in the Yonge and Churchill streets area, south of Finch Avenue, when the teen allegedly stabbed the man in the head, his arms and torso.

Police said there was no obvious provocation.

The man fled to safety, while the teen left the restaurant. Police said he then turned his attention to another man, 27, sitting in his SUV in a nearby parking lot.

The teen allegedly pointed a knife at the man's head, ordered him out of the vehicle and allegedly stole the SUV.

At about 3:20 a.m., police said they saw the teen driving the SUV near Sheppard Avenue E. and the Don Valley Parkway.

Teen accused of failing to stop, running a red, crashing

The teen ignored a police request to stop, and he allegedly went through a red light in the intersection of Sheppard Avenue E. and Brian Road. While in the intersection, he allegedly collided with another vehicle.

Police said they were able to arrest the teen when the SUV came to rest on the sidewalk.

Another man, 20, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The teen also has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).