The Toronto Police Service is experiencing technical difficulties with 911 dispatch.
IMPORTANT We're having tech difficulties. For non-emerg, call your local division. For emerg, call 9-1-1. May have longer wait-time. ^vk—
@TorontoPolice
Emergency calls will be handled by Toronto Fire and Toronto Paramedic services. Longer wait times should be expected, police said.
For non-emergency calls, police are encouraging people to contact their local division directly.
TEMPORARY:—
@TorontoPolice
For non-emerg, call your division at 416.808.XXOO (XX = Div#)
List of Divs: https://t.co/dq26OwyHSS
^vkhttps://t.co/A47hoRRFUL