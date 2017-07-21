The Toronto Police Service is experiencing technical difficulties with 911 dispatch.

IMPORTANT We're having tech difficulties. For non-emerg, call your local division. For emerg, call 9-1-1. May have longer wait-time. ^vk — @TorontoPolice

Emergency calls will be handled by Toronto Fire and Toronto Paramedic services. Longer wait times should be expected, police said.

For non-emergency calls, police are encouraging people to contact their local division directly.