Halton police say they have charged a teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting female students at a Milton school.

Hazem Kabbara, 37, of Oakville is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference for assaults that occurred at Tiger Jeet Singh Public School.

Police say investigators from their Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit interviewed several female students before laying the charges.

The Halton District School Board said in an emailed statement that Kabbara was "assigned home" when they learned about the allegations and he would no longer be teaching at any of their schools until the allegations are resolved through the courts.

According to the Ontario College of Teachers, Kabbara received his Master of Teaching at the University of Toronto this year.

Those with information on the alleged assaults are asked to contact Halton police's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8976 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.crimestoppers.ca or by texting "Tip201" with your message to 274637 (crimes).