Students hoping to use the Toronto District School Board's Wi-Fi to access Instagram, Netflix and Snapchat will have to wait another year to be able to do so.

The TDSB is continuing to block access to the three sites over its wireless network, saying there were "unexpected delays" in its effort to move schools over to a faster system over the summer months.

The board blocked the sites earlier this year, saying the ban would be in place until June 30. That meant students hoping to snap, post a photo or just catch an episode of Stranger Things during their spares were left to do so on their personal data plans.

The move was less than popular among students, who took to social media to voice their discontent:

TDSB tries to block off wifi for social media, I still got twitter tho 🤔 pic.twitter.com/POPvDVCGd5 — @emmarobinsonn25

tdsb is blocking instagram, Snapchat, and Netflix from their wifi...RIP pic.twitter.com/pWBxSQohfb — @touchitspurpose

A notice on the TDSB's website says staff reported experiencing faster internet speeds as a result of the reduced traffic and were able to complete "necessary operational tasks such as attendance" as a result.

"It's not a judgement call on these specific apps but when you look at the bandwidth that these three apps take up, we felt it was easier to block those three without having a signficant impact on the teaching and learning within the classroom," board spokesperson Ryan Bird told CBC Toronto.

The board will continue to work to upgrade the networks at its schools and will revisit the policy in June 2018.

"If our networks have been upgraded sufficiently, then we can essentially turn the taps back on," said Bird.