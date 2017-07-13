Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) has pleaded guilty by admitting it failed to implement an approved fire safety plan at 1315 Neilson Rd., where a fire claimed the lives of four elderly residents on February 5, 2016.

TCHC will pay a fine of $100,000 for the offence, the maximum fine allowable.

During the investigation, Toronto fire officials identified two polyurethane chairs that burst into flames on the fifth floor hallway, creating toxic smoke.

A married couple, Charles and Hyacinth Roberts, and 86-year-old Azeema Safraj were identified as three victims of the fire. All three died of smoke inhalation and a fourth resident died in the days after the blaze. Fifteen other people were injured.

Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop spoke to reporters in February 2016, noting the outcome of the fire would have been different had more sprinklers been installed in the building. He noted, however, that the building was built to code. (CBC)

In January, family members of the victims learned the fire was arson.

"The cause of this fatal fire has been classified as intentional," read a statement released by the city. At the time, TCHC said it was co-operating with the investigation, and were "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn the fire was set deliberately.

"This terrible fire is a grim reminder that violations of the fire code can pose serious risks and result in tragic consequences," said Jim Jessop, Deputy Fire Chief, in a City of Toronto media release. "Toronto Fire Services is committed to ensuring appropriate measures are taken by property owners to achieve both compliance and fire safety."

During an inspection following the fire, Toronto Fire Services discovered several deficiencies in the implementation of a fire safety plan.

Fire crews respond to a deadly fire at a seniors' building in Toronto on Feb 5, 2016. (CBC)

The building also lacked a modern sprinkler system, but since it was built prior to 2007, they weren't yet required to be installed in every room and hallway, according to Jessop.

The building had been last inspected in 2013.

After the deadly blaze, Toronto Fire created a task force to inspect all 200 TCH buildings, including 69 seniors residences, to make sure they were up to code. They also planned to re-train staff and residents in fire safety.