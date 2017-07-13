Toronto Community Housing has pleaded guilty by admitting it failed to implement an approved fire safety plan at 1315 Neilson Rd., where a fire claimed the lives of four elderly residents on Feb. 5, 2016.

TCH will pay a fine of $100,000 for the offence, the maximum fine allowable.

During the investigation, Toronto fire officials identified two polyurethane chairs burst into flames on the fifth floor hallway, creating toxic smoke.

"The fuel for the fire that resulted in this loss of life were the chairs that were placed in that alcove," said Jim Jessop, Deputy Fire Chief.

3 seniors died of smoke inhalation

A married couple, Charles and Hyacinth Roberts, and 86-year-old Azeema Safraj were identified as three victims of the fire. All three died of smoke inhalation and a fourth resident died in the days after the blaze. Fifteen other people were injured.

Kevin Marshman, TCHC CEO, released a statement sending his condolences to the families of the victims.

"The fire safety plan for 1315 Neilson Rd. is now fully implemented to the satisfaction of Toronto Fire Services," he said. "Toronto Community Housing pleaded guilty to one charge, a regulatory offence for not completely implementing the approved fire safety plan."

According to Jessop, TCH faced three charges for allowing an accumulation of combustible materials, for failing to train their staff and for failing to implement the approved fire safety plan. The first two charges were withdrawn, as they're included in a properly functioning plan.

Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop spoke to reporters in February 2016, noting the outcome of the fire would have been different had more sprinklers been installed in the building. He noted, however, that the building was built to code. (CBC)

Ward 42 Counc. Neethan Shan, who also attended Thursday's court proceedings, said the tragedy has taken a huge hit on the apartment's residents.

"The amount of respect and attention and empathy that the families are looking for are not being received by the family," he said.

"I am not going to suggest in any way that $100,000 will bring any comfort to the families," he said. "At the end of the day, the maximum fine ... was achieved today."

Jessop said any change to the maximum would have to go through the provincial government.

Fire was intentionally set

In January, family members of the victims learned the fire was arson.

"The cause of this fatal fire has been classified as intentional," read a statement released by the city. At the time, TCH said it was co-operating with the investigation, and were "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn the fire was set deliberately. That investigation is ongoing.

"This terrible fire is a grim reminder that violations of the fire code can pose serious risks and result in tragic consequences," said Jessop in a City of Toronto media release. "Toronto Fire Services is committed to ensuring appropriate measures are taken by property owners to achieve both compliance and fire safety."

Fire crews respond to a deadly fire at a seniors' building in Toronto on Feb 5, 2016. (CBC)

Fire officials also found the building lacked a modern sprinkler system, but since it was built prior to 2007, they weren't yet required to be installed in every room and hallway, according to Jessop.

The building had been last inspected in 2013.

After the deadly blaze, Toronto Fire created a task force to yearly inspect all 200 TCH buildings, including 69 seniors residences, ensuring they are up to code. They also planned to re-train staff and residents in fire safety.

Jessop said when violations are found, they will be using all enforcement mechanisms available to achieve compliance and to send a message of deterrence to those not following the rules.