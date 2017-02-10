Residents of a community housing building where a three-alarm blaze left one person dead and five others in hospital are still awaiting word about when they can return home.

Flames broke out around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in a unit on the fourth floor of the building on George Street near Dundas Street and quickly spread to an adjacent unit, Fire Captain David Eckerman said.

Within about 15 minutes, it was designated a three-alarm fire.

On Friday, the president and CEO of Toronto Community Housing said he was still waiting to have the building released back to his staff so clean-up could begin.

"We also can't activate most of our clean-up crews until we understand that we're okay to do so," Greg Speran told reporters outside the building. "But as soon as we get that word we will be doing clean-up to get people home just as soon as we possibly can."

The worst of the damage is on the fourth floor, he said, but he expects there will be extensive smoke damage on the fifth floor, as well as water damage on the first through to the third floors.

"The structure is fine, but I'm expecting that the fourth floor will take quite a bit of time to get back on line," Speran said.

Mayor John Tory visited the site of the blaze on Thursday night. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

About 150 residents live in the building. TCH secured rooms at two nearby hotels for some of them, while others stayed with friends or at community centres, Speran said.

He noted that the building's residents are very "close-knit," and "they are helping to support each other."

There still wasn't word Friday morning on the fire's cause.

Toronto Fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal were on scene investigating.