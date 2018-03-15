A man and a woman are in custody after allegedly assaulting a cab driver, stealing his taxi and then crashing it into a lamppost near High Park, police said.

Toronto police were called about the incident around 2 a.m. The man allegedly hit the cab driver in the head before stealing his vehicle. The injuries did not appear to be serious, Const. David Hopkinson said.

The pair drove off, eventually crashing into a lamppost near Colbourne Lodge Drive and Lakeshore Boulevard West. They were both taken to hospital, Hopkinson said.

At least one of the two suspects is believed to have been intoxicated at the time, he added.