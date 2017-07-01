A taxi driver has been charged with failure to remain and careless driving after a crash early Saturday that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

Staff Sgt. Tim Ralph, of Toronto Police Service's Traffic Services, said the taxi driver and a motorcyclist were heading westbound on Lawrence Avenue W., near the intersection of Jane Street, when the taxi and motorcycle collided shortly after 3 a.m.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, suffered a serious injury to his leg. He was taken to a trauma centre.

Ralph said the taxi driver failed to remain at the scene of the crash but later returned. The company for which he works was not disclosed.

Lawrence Avenue W., at Jane Street, was closed for two hours as police investigated but has since been reopened.