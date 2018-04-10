Tanya Granic Allen under fire for online comments against gay marriage, Muslim dress
Social media posts show Mississauga Centre PC hopeful comparing women in burkas to 'bank robbers,' 'ninjas'
Former Ontario Tory leadership hopeful Tanya Granic Allen, who is now seeking a party nomination ahead of a spring provincial election, is coming under fire for comments she made online several years ago about Muslims and gay people.
In one case, she links to a news story about an attack on two teenage girls in Zanzibar, calling it "yet another reason not to vacation in a Muslim country."
Granic Allen, who finished fourth in the recent Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race, announced last month she will seek the party's nomination in the riding of Mississauga Centre.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said in a statement that Granic Allen's comments do not reflect his views or those of the party, but would not say whether he thought she should be allowed to run under the party's banner.
Granic Allen could not immediately be reached for comment.
