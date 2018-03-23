Tanya Granic Allen, who finished fourth in the recent Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race, announced Friday she will seek the party's nomination in the riding of Mississauga Centre.

Granic Allen announced the move in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Granic Allen was the kingmaker in the leadership contest, which was triggered by the sudden resignation of Patrick Brown in late January.

Granic Allen, 37, estimates that about 80 per cent of her supporters went to Ford, though she says she didn't instruct her supporters to put the former Toronto city councillor as their second choice. Rather, she encouraged people "to vote based on their issues."

Granic Allen is a mother of four and lives in Grey County.

She became known during the leadership campaign for her strong stance against the sex education curriculum in Ontario's schools.

​The Ontario PC Provincial Nominations Committee agreed earlier this month to reopen nominations in the Brampton North, Mississauga Centre and Newmarket–Aurora ridings, and to "set aside the nomination" in Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas "as a result of the flawed process."

The Conservatives have been dogged by controversial nomination battles in ridings across the province.

Ontario voters go to the polls on June 7.