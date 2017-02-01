A Toronto man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the killing of a Markham woman who disappeared last summer.

On Jan. 6, Jiarui (Jerry) Tang, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ying Chun (Annie) Li, 36.

The guilty plea was entered the same day that Tang led York Regional Police officers to Li's remains, which were inside a suitcase left in Earl Bales Park near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue.

The Crown had asked for Tang to be imprisoned for seven years.

Ying Chun (Annie) Li had last been seen by her family in June 2016 in the area of Denison Street and Markham Road. (York Regional Police)

Given the opportunity to speak before his sentencing on Wednesday, Tang said just five words: "I'm sorry about the death."

Argument preceded killing

According to an agreed statement of facts submitted in court, Tang had hired Li, a part-time sex worker, "two or three times" leading up to the night she died.

On June 12, 2016, after going out for dinner and a movie, the pair returned to Tang's condo that he shared with his mother.

After having sex, the court heard, Tang fell asleep, only to awake with Li on top of him.

The statement of facts says Li was demanding money, she claimed she was pregnant and she threatened to tell Tang's mother if she wasn't paid.

The argument became increasingly violent, according to Tang's admission.

Tang admits that he "unlawfully but unintentionally" caused Li's death by holding his elbow down on her neck.

Body put in suitcase, left in park

In the days following her death, Tang disposed of her belongings and put her body in suitcase which was left at Earl Bales Park.

The court heard that the suitcase was left in an area of the park that is popular with dog walkers and children and investigators were surprised no one had found it.

Tang was charged with manslaughter on September 1, 2016 after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said he was arrested without incident.

The court heard it wasn't until early January, when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, that he led investigators to the suitcase containing Li's body in the park.

In his reasons for the sentence, Justice David Rose said Tang's treatment of Li's body "shows a lack of human dignity."

Killer acted 'in panic'

Rose also accepted as an aggravating factor the fact that it took Tang several months to admit he killed Li and to tell police where he left Li's body.

John Rosen, Tang's lawyer, said on Wednesday that Tang panicked after the death.

"His conduct following the homicide was in panic," Rosen said.

Justice Rose also accepted that, as a part time sex worker, Li was a "vulnerable victim."

A victim impact statement from Li's brother, Jet Hu, was submitted to the court.

Family 'beyond heartbroken'

Hu was in court but chose not to read it.

"My parents and I are beyond heartbroken," the three-page statement says.

Hu writes that his family is experiencing "mind-numbing devastation" and that Li's death "has killed us inside."

Tang was born in China and came to Canada on a student visa in 2013.

He is now a permanent resident of Canada and the court heard he will be deported after serving his sentence.

In January, police said Li's identity was confirmed through an autopsy.

Her family reported her missing in June 2016. She was last seen by her family in the area of Denison Street and Markham Road.