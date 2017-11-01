CBC Toronto took part in Wednesday's Take Your Kid to Work Day by showing Grade 9 students around the Canadian Broadcasting Centre.

The students started the day with a 100-day countdown to the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, then took part in different activities around the building — including studio tours and story meetings.

Some teens also had a chance to try their hand at forecasting.

Dwight Drummond, host of CBC News Toronto at 6 p.m., gave students a rundown of how things work in the CBC Toronto newsroom.

So what did they think of the day?

"It was pretty swell," Izzy Glasner told Drummond. "We got to see all the people working; that was pretty inspiring."

"It was very interesting to see all the different jobs that people have in this industry," Sebastian Crawley said.

CBC Take Your Kids to Work Day 4

Grade 9 students pose for a photo in the CBC Toronto newsroom. (Emily Mills/CBC)

For one student, the day exceeded some admittedly low expectations.

"I thought it was going to be really boring, but so far it's really fun!"