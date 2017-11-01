CBC Toronto took part in Wednesday's Take Your Kid to Work Day by showing Grade 9 students around the Canadian Broadcasting Centre.

The students started the day with a 100-day countdown to the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, then took part in different activities around the building — including studio tours and story meetings.

@mattgallowaycbc kicks off a great morning @CBC with grade 9 students. Welcome to your public broadcaster! #kidstowork #cbckidstowork pic.twitter.com/m14Rquu4RD — @CBC_TOCommunity

Some teens also had a chance to try their hand at forecasting.

What's today's GTA forecast? Students find out with help from @cbctoronto weather specialist @KarenJohnsonTV. #kidstowork #cbckidstowork pic.twitter.com/Y1CqtXv8Qb — @CBC_TOCommunity

Dwight Drummond, host of CBC News Toronto at 6 p.m., gave students a rundown of how things work in the CBC Toronto newsroom.

So what did they think of the day?

"It was pretty swell," Izzy Glasner told Drummond. "We got to see all the people working; that was pretty inspiring."

"It was very interesting to see all the different jobs that people have in this industry," Sebastian Crawley said.

Grade 9 students pose for a photo in the CBC Toronto newsroom. (Emily Mills/CBC)

For one student, the day exceeded some admittedly low expectations.

"I thought it was going to be really boring, but so far it's really fun!"