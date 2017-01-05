The Toronto family of four killed in a Christmas Eve fire at their cottage are being laid to rest today.

Geoff Taber, Jacqueline (Jacquie) Gardner, and their sons Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13, all died in the devastating fire that burned their Peterborough, Ont.-area cottage to the ground.

Taber and Gardner were both respected Toronto lawyers, and their two boys were avid hockey players.

'Profound sense of sadness'

They're being remembered as a loving family who left their mark on the Riverdale neighbourhood in Toronto where they lived — and the community recently held a vigil at Withrow Park in their honour.

With candles and hockey pucks in hand, friends and neighbours assembled at Withrow Park in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood in honour of the Taber family. (Michael Cole/CBC)

"There's really a profound sense of sadness that's come over the community," attendee David Thompson, head of the two boys' school, Montcrest School, told CBC.

Neither police nor the provincial fire marshal have released the cause of the fire, which also killed the family's two dogs.