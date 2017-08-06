Toronto police are investigating a T-bone collision in High Park that left an elderly woman with serious injuries after she was pinned against a house.

Police received multiple calls starting at 11:25 a.m. Sunday for a crash at Keele and Annette streets involving two vehicles.

The elderly woman was reportedly pinned by one of the vehicles that veered off the road and was taken to hospital, police say.

Others involved in the crash went to hospital with minor injuries, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke said..