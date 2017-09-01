Joseph Maghamez is planning to spend the rest of his life in Canada, but he still doesn't want to waste any time.

After arriving from Syria last year, Maghamez, 20, has been focused on getting into university as quickly as possible.

"It was my first priority," he said in an interview with CBC Toronto. And next week, it will be a reality when Maghamez begins studying life sciences at the University of Toronto Mississauga.

"I'm so excited," Maghamez said outside the university's William G. Davis Building. "I've always been aiming for medical school."

Sure, the university enrolment process can be simple and smooth for many. But Maghamez's road back to the classroom has involved fleeing a war zone, settling in a new country, having his foreign education validated and learning a new language.

Life in Aleppo

The conflict in Syria cut his high school studies short in 2015. Maghamez is from Aleppo, one of the worst-hit cities in the country's ongoing civil war.

His family's apartment building sat in between rebel- and government-held territory, meaning missiles and artillery shells came from all directions.

"Our home wasn't hit, fortunately. But our windows were broken, because a missile or shell was thrown and it was down the alley, right down from my building."

Water was cut off by the rebels and getting groceries meant passing through one of their checkpoints.

"They were taking advantage of us and taking a lot of money from us," Maghamez said.

The family decided to leave Syria for Canada, where Maghamez's uncle could sponsor them as refugees.

After leaving Aleppo, the family landed in Lebanon. For four months, they waited to be processed and approved as refugees by the Canadian government. Maghamez wasn't allowed to study or work, although he managed to get an under-the-table gig at a copy centre.

In January 2016, Maghamez arrived in Canada on one of the government planes used in its massive refugee program.

Life in Canada

"Everyone was nice. I never felt that I was foreign here. I felt like I am one of the people," he said of his reception in Canada.

Within weeks of arrival, Maghamez began studying English as a Second Language at U of T. Learning the language was now his biggest barrier to university.

A key step for him was registering for the ACE program at U of T Mississauga, an intensive ESL course for students planning to enrol at the university.

Maghamez lives with his parents and brother in Mississauga. He says he loves the food here, has already tried skiing and skating, and doesn't mind the Canadian winter.

Now that he's enrolled in university, his next big plan in the coming years is getting his Canadian citizenship.

He also needs to buy a laptop.