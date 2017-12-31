The 509 Harbourfront streetcar has been unable to enter Union Station all morning after an SUV was driven into the Queens Quay tunnel and got stuck on the streetcar tracks.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday for a car stuck in the tunnel, Toronto police Const. Rob Reid told CBC Toronto.

When they arrived, they found a grey Ford SUV askew on the tracks inside the Queens Quay tunnel.

The 509 streetcar has been turning back at Spadina and Queens Quay while crews work to remove the SUV from the tracks. (K. Tauro/Twitter)

The plates had been removed and there was no sign of the driver or any other occupants, Reid said.

But, he noted, "there are all kinds of numbers on the vehicle, so we will find the owner eventually."

The streetcar platform is also a "video-rich environment," Reid added, so police expect to get good images of the driver.

The TTC said that the 509 streetcar is diverting back westbound at Spadina and Queens Quay while the vehicle remains inside the tunnel.

This is not the first time a car has ended up in the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel. Last February, a man was fined $425 for driving his SUV into the tunnel, which he blamed on his GPS system.

At that time, a spokesperson for the TTC noted that the tunnel entrance is clearly marked, yet similar incidents have happened before.

In the February incident, a crane that typically lifts and carries rail cars in the subway system had to be brought in to extract the SUV.

Meanwhile, Reid had a reminder for drivers: "People driving in the city need to pay attention to the signs."