An SUV slammed into the front of a home in Little Italy early Tuesday, causing major structural damage that has left the house unsafe to live in.

Police were called to the home at 24 Mansfield Avenue, in the Grace and College Streets area, around 12:35 a.m.

A white Audi SUV had jumped the curb, crashed through the front fence and slammed into the front porch and window.

Police tweeted that two people were seen fleeing on foot.

A tow truck was called in to pull the SUV out of the front window.

No occupants of the home were injured.