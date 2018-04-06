Suspicious package outside Toronto Western Hospital not dangerous, police say

A suspicious package found at the Bathurst entrance of Toronto Western Hospital has been tested and found not to be a danger to public safety, and police have re-opened Bathurst after shutting the area down for the investigation.

The package was initially reported as a "box wrapped with electrical tape" said police spokesperson Gary Long.

Emergency crews were notified at 5:05 p.m.

Members of the police service's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRNE) were on the scene. They tested the package and found nothing dangerous.

Police cleared the lobby of the hospital, and a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart was evacuated to allow for the investigation.

Bathurst Street was closed in both directions from Dundas Street West to Nassau Street. Pedestrian traffic outside the entrance was also being stopped, police said.

The 511 Bathurst streetcar was diverting both ways as police investigated.