Osgoode subway station reopened after suspicious package deemed not dangerous

Osgoode subway station has reopened after a suspicious package was deemed not dangerous, police say.

A police investigation found the package contained nothing dangerous

Osgoode subway station is reopened and regular subway service on Line 1 has resumed. (Mike Wise/CBC)

Police received reports of a suspicious piece of luggage that was found just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

Members of the police service's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRN) team arrived on scene and found nothing dangerous in the package.

Regular service will resume on Line 1. 

