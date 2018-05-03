Osgoode subway station reopened after suspicious package deemed not dangerous
Osgoode subway station has reopened after a suspicious package was deemed not dangerous, police say.
A police investigation found the package contained nothing dangerous
Police received reports of a suspicious piece of luggage that was found just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Members of the police service's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRN) team arrived on scene and found nothing dangerous in the package.
Regular service will resume on Line 1.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: <br>Osgoode Subway Station<br>-CBRNE team o/s<br>-Nothing dangerous in package<br>-Station should be re-opening shortly<a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTCNotices</a> <br>^dh—@TPSOperations