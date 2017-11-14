Two residences at the University of Toronto's St. George campus were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspicious object, but Toronto police have now issued the all-clear.

Police say they received a call just before 3 p.m. for something that appeared to be a grenade in Wetmore Hall.



Police officers and firefighters arrived at Classic Avenue and Huron Street shortly after and ordered Wilson Hall and Wetmore Hall evacuated as a safety precaution.

A hazardous materials team was also called to the scene to investigate the object.



The all-clear was given just before 5:30 p.m., with police confirming that no explosive object was found in the residence.

Harbord Street was closed eastbound at Spadina Avenue but has been reopened.





Toronto Police and Toronto Fire are investigating a suspicious object in a New College residence on the St. George (downtown) campus. Wilson Hall and Wetmore Hall have been evacuated. Please avoid the area at this time. Further details will be posted at the campus status page. — @UofT

