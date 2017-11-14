Two residences at the University of Toronto's St. George campus were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspicious object, but Toronto police have now issued the all-clear.

Police say they received a call just before 3 p.m. for something that appeared to be a grenade in Wetmore Hall.

Police officers and firefighters arrived at Classic Avenue and Huron Street shortly after and ordered Wilson Hall and Wetmore Hall evacuated as a safety precaution.

A hazardous materials team was also called to the scene to investigate the object.

The all-clear was given just before 5:30 p.m., with police confirming that no explosive object was found in the residence.

Harbord Street was closed eastbound at Spadina Avenue but has been reopened.

 

 