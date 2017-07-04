Toronto police are now treating the disappearance of Cabbagetown resident Andrew Kinsman as suspicious because the "man of routine" missed appointments, social engagements and left his cat unfed for three days after he disappeared over a week ago.

"Even on your way to Mount Everest, there's Wi-Fi," said Toronto police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson, suggesting it is odd that investigators have not seen any activity from Kinsman's cellphone since he went missing June 26.

"It's suspicious because of what he let go," he said.

Their initial search began in the area of Parliament and Winchester streets where he was last seen.

Police have scoured his Cabbagetown residence, a 300-square-metre grid around his building and canvassed the neighbourhood with pictures looking for information. Now they are reaching out to the Greater Toronto Area for any tips because so far their local and electronic searches have come up with nothing.

Police said they are not aware of any arguments or fallout with people and police have not detected any activity on his bank accounts.

Hopkinson said, in his experience, the majority of missing persons cases get solved within three or four days after the individual comes forward upon seeing their name on a news release.

Police were out canvassing Cabbagetown streets this weekend. (CBC)

"We're hoping he is OK. All we need is his word," said Hopkinson. "He's an adult. He doesn't owe us anything, however, he has been missing for more than a week and given his routine and the things he has let go, we now have to think that this is suspicous."

Kinsman is described as around 6-foot-2 with a medium build, short brown hair, blue eyes with a beard and glasses.

He also has scars on his knees because of previous surgeries and tattoos of words on his arms and chest.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-5100, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).