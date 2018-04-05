Skip to Main Content
Fire at Leslieville home being treated as suspicious

Toronto police say a fire that gutted a townhouse in Leslieville on Tuesday is now considered suspicious.

Toronto police say fire started from an 'unknown source,' neighbouring homes evacuated

Flames were visible in the home early Tuesday. Toronto police say the home was boarded-up and unoccupied. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police said they received a call about the fire in the boarded-up and unoccupied building on Ashdale Avenue, near Dundas Street East and Coxwell Avenue, at 2:30 a.m.

The fire started from an "unknown source," police said in a news release on Thursday.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshall has yet to determine where the fire started and what exactly sparked it. 
One person was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, according to Toronto paramedics. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Because of its proximity to other residences on the street, the fire was upgraded to three-alarm and neighbouring homes were evacuated. 

One person was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, according to Toronto paramedics. 

Police are asking to speak with anyone who has security camera images or video that might be relevant.

