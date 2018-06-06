Skip to Main Content
Durham police investigating shooting in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after 1 person died in Oshawa overnight.

Police say 1 person is dead, but have no information on potential suspects

Police have taped off the area around a small auto shop on Bloor Street East in Oshawa as they investigate a possible shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Durham Regional Police are investigating a potential shooting in Oshawa after finding 1 person dead at an address on Bloor Street East.

Police were called to a small auto shop on a stretch of Bloor between Albert Street and Ritson Road South at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

Officers confirm that one person is dead, but can't confirm that person's age or gender. At this point, there is no suspect information. 

