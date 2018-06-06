Durham police investigating shooting in Oshawa
Durham police are investigating after 1 person died in Oshawa overnight.
Police say 1 person is dead, but have no information on potential suspects
Durham Regional Police are investigating a potential shooting in Oshawa after finding 1 person dead at an address on Bloor Street East.
Police were called to a small auto shop on a stretch of Bloor between Albert Street and Ritson Road South at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Officers confirm that one person is dead, but can't confirm that person's age or gender. At this point, there is no suspect information.
Oshawa: Bloor St is closed near Ritson Rd for what <a href="https://twitter.com/DRPS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DRPS</a> describe only as "an active police investigation". Small auto shop taped off. <a href="https://t.co/bML4zoJRpW">pic.twitter.com/bML4zoJRpW</a>—@LateNightCam