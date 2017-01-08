A suspected impaired driver has been arrested and charged after he allegedly rear-ended a Toronto police cruiser on Saturday night, injuring two officers in Scarborough.

Sgt. Blair Davey, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service's 42 Division, said the incident occurred at about 8:35 p.m. near Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Davey said the officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, treated and released.

He said the officers had stopped on the street after pulling over a vehicle, when a second vehicle approached and rear-ended their car.

The second driver, believed to be a man in his 50s, has been charged with five offences. They include operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, having a blood-alcohol reading of over 80 milligrams, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Davey said the man is expected to be released from police custody on Sunday morning and is due to appear in court at a later date.