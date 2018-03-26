Toronto police are investigating after a male driver smashed his vehicle into an auto dealership lot, damaging as many as 11 cars of all makes and models overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the scene on Rogers Road, near the corner of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue W. around midnight after reports of a loud crash.

When policed arrived on scene at Let's Do This Auto Sales Inc., the driver was still in his vehicle and had sustained injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

As many as 11 vehicles sustained significant damage, including several that will likely be written-off. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

While traffic crews are still probing the circumstances of the crash, police said it is believed that the man was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

A spokesperson with 12 Division could not say whether would the driver would be charged.