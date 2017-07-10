Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson after a fire broke out at a home in Toronto's Silverthorn neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Police were called to a bungalow on Aileen Avenue near Keele Street and Rogers Road just after 12:30 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire Services, by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire in the basement apartment was already out.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Five trucks and 20 firefighters responded to the fire.