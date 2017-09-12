Toronto police have released security camera images of suspects wanted in connection with two separate shootings in Regent Park that police believe were unprovoked.

Police said the two male victims were shot at close range by a group of suspects in the Regent Park area while each man was out alone.

An image released by Toronto police shows three suspects in two shootings in the Regent Park area. (Toronto Police Service )

In the first incident, on August 28, a 33-year-old man was shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

In the second incident, on September 4, a 44-year-old man was shot, also suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said he could not confirm whether the two victims knew the suspects, but said of the shootings: "It would look to me that, yes, they were unprovoked."

Community shows concern

The day after the second incident, a member of a Toronto community Facebook group reported that posters had gone up in the Regent Park location of a FreshCo. grocery store warning of a "serial shooter targeting innocent people."

Brister said concern is understandable, but warned community members against being overly fearful.

A message that was posted in a grocery store in the Regent Park area, according to a community Facebook group member.

"I imagine some of the community response officers in the area are definitely hearing from residents that they're concerned and they want to see a speedy resolution," he said.

"We encourage people to pay attention to where they are when they're out and about anywhere in the city."

In a news release, police warn that the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and anyone who recognizes them should not approach them directly.

Members of the public with information can contact police at (416) 808 5100 or anonymously at (416) 222 8477.