Peel police have arrested and charged a third suspect, a young woman from North York, in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Mississauga strip club early one June morning.

Police were called for reports of a shooting at Diamonds Cabaret Gentlemen's Club at 1820 Dundas Street East back on June 29 at around 2:40 a.m.

They found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital.

The victim was identified as Raimzhan Tokhtabayev, 27, of Mississauga.

Last month, police arrested a 20-year-old Toronto man and charged him with first-degree murder. They also arrested a 23-year-old Mississauga man and charged him with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 25-year-old woman from North York and also charged her with accessory after the fact to murder.

All three of those charged in the case are known to each other, Peel police said, but the victim did not know any of them.

Police are asking anyone with information about their investigation to call 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.