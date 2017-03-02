Police in Quebec have arrested a man in connection with a shooting outside the Thompson diner in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

Police say a 28-year-old Ajax man was arrested in Laval Thursday on three charges, including assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday and is then expected return to Toronto to face 11 charges in connection with Saturday's shooting — including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply.

Police were called about reports of a shooting in the Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West area at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

That's where they say a man was shot in the hip area, leaving the scene before officers arrived.

Toronto police said when officers arrived on the scene, the victim, a man in his 20s, had already left with his friends in a taxi to go to a local hospital. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

A suspect with a gun also fled in a black Cadillac Escalade, they said.

Police said the victim was in serious condition and that his two friends were not cooperating with police.

The shooting is the second at the diner, which is open 24 hours a day, in less than a month.

On Jan. 28, a man shot another man, 26, in the lower leg outside the diner at 3:07 a.m. Police released security camera images of a suspect in that shooting.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).