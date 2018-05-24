Suspect in attempted bike theft in hospital with 'blunt force injuries' after fight with owner

An accused would-be bicycle thief is in hospital after a violent confrontation with a bike's owner near Kensington Market early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene at Dundas and Bathurst streets around 2:30 a.m. A man was at work at a nearby bar or restaurant when he saw another man attempting to steal his bicycle, according to Toronto police Staff Sgt. Anthony Williams.

The bike's owner tried to stop the attempted theft, Williams told CBC Toronto. The suspect allegedly pulled a knife and threatened the bike's owner, he said, who gave chase before the two had a "confrontation."

The bike's owner was cut on the hand. The suspect suffered "blunt force injuries" as the owner defended himself with a knife sharpener, Williams said.

The suspect is recovering in hospital and will face multiple charges in connection with the incident.