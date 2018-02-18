A man wanted in a fatal hit and run in Mississauga that killed a 61-year-old woman has surrendered to police two days after the collision.

The man, 60, of Brampton, turned himself in on Saturday shortly before 7 p.m., accompanied by his lawyer, Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel police, told CBC Toronto on Sunday.

The man has been charged with one count of fail to remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

A day after the collision, police had appealed to the "conscience of the driver to turn him or herself in to police."

The crash occurred on Thursday around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove, north of Derry Road West, in Mississauga.

Police identified the victim as Layla Wilke of Mississauga. Police released her name and two photos on Saturday with the hope that family members would come forward and one did.

Wilke's next of kin have been notified, Yashnyk said.

Vehicle found in Brampton

Police said Wilke was crossing Mavis Road when she was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound. The vehicle left the scene and Wilke, who suffered major injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said she was not at a marked intersection when she crossed Mavis Road.

"She was crossing sort of mid-block, not within a pedestrian crossing," Yashnyk said.

Police said the suspect's vehicle was located in Brampton and Yashnyk said investigators have examined it.

In a Saturday news release, issued before the man surrendered, police said: "Police have recovered video from the area of the collision and feel that the driver likely panicked after striking the pedestrian who was crossing without the right of way."

The man, who has not been named by police, turned himself in at Peel's 22 Division. He was released but is expected to appear in court on March 12.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, who may have dashboard video footage or who may have any information is urged to call Peel police's major collision bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710.