A man was arrested and charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in an east-end homicide that happened last October, Toronto police say.

Henryk Dabrowski, 60, was found stabbed to death in his apartment building near O'Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue. on Oct. 27. Toronto police previously said that he suffered "significant injuries" and "obvious trauma."

The accused is a 37-year-old Toronto man. He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Thursday.