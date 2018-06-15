Man, 27, charged in fatal hit and run in Toronto's west end

A man, 27, has been charged in a fatal hit and run in the city's west end that left a pedestrian dead on Monday afternoon.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was crossing the street at 3 p.m. when she was struck by the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck at Briar Hill Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Video surveillance footage showed a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck fleeing the scene at a 'high rate of speed.' (Toronto Police Service)

The suspect, of Oshawa, briefly stopped his truck and approached the woman, Toronto police said. After a brief conversation, the driver got back into the vehicle and drove away, leaving the woman lying in the roadway. Video surveillance footage showed him driving at a "high rate of speed" through a residential area.

The woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

The suspect was arrested by Toronto police on Thursday night, two days after investigators released video surveillance footage to help track down the driver and the vehicle.

The man is charged with several dangerous driving offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop after an accident.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.