Man already in custody for 'vicious' Peel attack also wanted by Toronto police

A 25-year-old man already in custody for an unprovoked attack on an man with autism is also wanted by Toronto police for an alleged assault at a downtown bar, CBC Toronto has learned.

According to Toronto police, Ronjot Singh Dhami was involved in a group brawl at Rebel nightclub in the Port Lands in the early morning hours of March 11.

Officers investigated the fight and, on March 22, put out a warrant for Dhami's arrest. He is wanted for assault causing bodily harm.

Dhami is currently in custody in Peel for a separate attack. He surrendered himself in Brampton late last month after police issued a nation-wide warrant for his arrest.

According to investigators in Peel, Dhami and two other men — Parmvir Singh Chahil, 21, and a still unidentified third man — allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old man with autism inside a bus station on March 14. Police described the attack as random and "vivcious."

Dhami is awaiting an upcoming bail hearing scheduled for April 12. He faces one count of aggravated assault.

If granted bail and released, he will be arrested by Toronto police and charged, Const.Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

If ordered to remain in custody, Toronto police will need to secure a judge's order before he can be charged for the alleged assault inside Rebel nightclub.

Chahill, of no fixed address, was released on $25,000 bail for his alleged role in the bus station incident. He faces one count of aggravated assault.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.