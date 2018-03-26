A 25-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a violent attack on man with autism in Mississauga earlier this month has surrendered to police.

Ronjot Singh Dhami appeared at Peel Regional Police's 21 Division shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.

Dhami had in fact been told to go to 12 Division, so he was detained and transported by police to the correct intake centre where he will speak with investigators.

Dhami faces one count of aggravated assault.

On March 14, Dhami, Parmvir Singh Chahil, 21, and a still unidentified third man allegedly randomly assaulted a man with autism, 29, who was sitting down inside a Mississauga bus station.

All three allegedly punched and kicked the victim several times in an attack police described as "vicious."

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The ambush was caught on surveillance camera video and the video was shared widely on social media.

Peel police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Dhami and Chahil on March 21, after receiving an "overwhelming" number of tips from the public.

Chahil was arrested at his mother's home in Windsor two days later, on March 23, after fleeing the Greater Toronto Area. He also faces an aggravated assault charge, while his mother and brother were charged with accessory after the fact.

Before Chahil and Dhami were apprehended, police had said that investigators received "credible" tips that the perpetrators were from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

It's unclear if the third suspect, who has not been identified, is still in the GTA.