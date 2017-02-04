Toronto police have released security camera images of a man who allegedly used brass knuckles in an assault causing bodily harm.

The incident alleged occurred on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. in the area of Spadina Avenue and King Street West.

Police said a man was walking in the area of Spadina Avenue and King Street West when he was approached by a man he didn't know.

The two began to argue and the argument escalated. The first man was assaulted by the second man, who hit him in the face repeatedly with brass knuckles.

The man who committed the assault fled, while the injured man went to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say this man is wanted in an investigation involving assault causing bodily harm. (Toronto Police Service)

Police described the suspect as in his 20s, with a medium build, black hair worn in cornrows and a black goatee.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black track pants with white stripes, black running shoes. He was carrying a dark over-the-shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).