Police have arrested a man in connection with the recent assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at a bus terminal in Mississauga.

Parmvir 'Parm' Singh Chahil, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Chahil was found by Peel police, with the assistance of Windsor police, at his mother's home in Windsor, Ont. He was scheduled to appear at a Brampton court for a bail hearing on Friday afternoon.

Mother and brother arrested

Chahil's mother and brother were also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. They have since been released and will appear in court on May 2.

Based on what police call an "overwhelming" number of tips from the community, a Canada-wide warrant for Chahil's arrest was issued Wednesday, along with a second suspect, Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25.

Police are still looking for Dhami and a third suspect who has not been identified, but who police say "may go by the first name of Jason." Police say they may still be in the Greater Toronto Area. Police are encouraging the men to call a lawyer and surrender to police.