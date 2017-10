A suspect has been arrested after a suspicious package was found at police headquarters in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

A hold-and-secure order was put in place around 1 p.m. for 40 College St. after a large box was found outside the entrance.

Images of the suspect leaving the package on the edge of a planter was caught by surveillance cameras.

The lockdown has been lifted, but College Street between Bay and Yonge streets remains closed.