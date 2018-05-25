Surveillance video shows gunmen approach people in Regent Park

Surveillance camera footage released by Toronto police shows two men pointing guns at unsuspecting people in Regent Park and shooting one of them early Wednesday.

At 12:43 a.m., a man smoking a cigarette by on 184 River St. north of Oak Street was approached by two men, police said in a statement Friday.

One of the men wearing all white pointed a gun to the back of the unsuspecting man's head.

The two suspects turned around and walked away as the man faced them.

Approximately eight minutes after the first incident, the two suspects are seen in the video walking past another man. The man in white turns toward the man standing near the entrance of a variety store near 175 River St. just south of Oak St.

Both men are seen pointing their guns at the man. The man notices the suspects pointing the guns and runs into the lobby of an apartment building at 22 Oak St. The suspect in white shoots the man.

The two men are seen fleeing on foot immediately after the shooting.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and then released, police said.

Investigators are asking members of the community to be mindful of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.