Toronto police said a man has surrendered following an alleged night of mischief in a King West office tower.

On Dec. 9, police allege a man broke into an office on the second floor of a tower in the King Street West and York Street area by forcing open the front door.

Security video from the scene showed the suspected mischief-maker wearing a dark suit with a black bow tie.

He allegedly broke several windows, bottles and opened a can of paint — then poured it throughout the office, police said.

Then the man left, with his outfit covered in paint.

Police said a 21-year-old from Ottawa's Kanata neighbourhood surrendered on Thursday.

He's now facing break-and-enter and mischief over $5,000 charges.