Sinthuja Suresh gave her big brother a ride to Pearson Airport shortly before the new year. It would be the last time they saw each other.

Suren Sivananthan was found dead in the parking lot of a supermarket in Milton Keynes, about 85 kilometres northwest of London, England.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 4 a.m. on Jan. 21 and discovered the body, according to a news release.

It is not clear how the 32-year-old Toronto man died but Thames Valley Police have charged three men and a 17-year-old boy with murder. The accused appeared in court Thursday.

Police declined to provide further details "due to the active legal proceedings," Thames Valley Police said in an email to CBC Toronto.

'Wonderful brother'

Suresh said U.K. authorities have provided little information to her family and they are distraught.

"He came all the way from Canada to there, not to die," she told CBC Toronto. "We still don't know what really happened to him."

"We saw the news. They found a body. But what really happened to him?"

Suren Sivananthan was set to return to Toronto early next week. (Facebook)

According to Suresh, Sivananthan travelled to Germany to visit their younger sister, who recently had a baby. He left for the trip on Dec. 30 along with their parents, she said.

He later travelled to London, England and was due back in Germany before returning to Toronto with his parents early next week, she said.

'I never thought in my life I would plan my brother's funeral.' - Sinthuja Suresh, victim's sister

"He was supposed to come back with them but he's not coming back," Suresh said.

"He was a wonderful brother. He was a wonderful uncle. He would never hurt a fly."

Suresh is struggling to tell her young children what happened.

"My son is asking: 'Where's my uncle? What happened to him? Why are you putting his picture like this, mommy?'"

"I still didn't tell my kids what happened to him; that they'll never see their uncle again."

'Passionate cricketer'

Sivananthan played for several cricket teams in the Markham Toronto Cricket League since 2009, the team said.

"We are saddened to lose a great human being in such tragedy," a spokesperson for the league told CBC Toronto in an email.

"He is a quiet gentleman in the grounds and a passionate cricketer. His love for cricket was respected by all of the members in our league."

Suresh said funeral arrangements will be made after her parents and sister arrive in Toronto.

"I never thought in my life I would plan my brother's funeral."