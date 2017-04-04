At least 12 police officers in Ontario earned more than $100,000 each in 2016 while sitting at home for most or all of the year, suspended over criminal charges yet collecting their full pay.

​Their salaries are revealed on Ontario's 2016 Sunshine List of top public sector earners.

Ontario is the only province in Canada where suspended police officers must be paid until and unless they are sentenced to serve time. The Liberal government is currently reconsidering that law as part of a sweeping review of policing in the province.

All four Toronto Police officers charged with perjury and obstruction of justice for allegedly planting heroin on a suspect's dashboard made the 2016 Sunshine List, even though they were suspended in January last year.

Const. Michael Taylor: $109,148

Det. Const. Benjamin Elliot: $103,810

Det. Const. Fraser Douglas: $103,561

Const. Jeffrey Tout: $101,174

(Toronto Police Services)

Two other suspended Toronto Police Service members are on the Sunshine List:

Sgt. Christopher Heard: $119,921 (suspended in May 2016, charged with sexual assault, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his cruiser).

Sgt. Robert Goudie: $116,524 (suspended in November 2015, charged with assault in connection with an altercation in a Scarborough parking lot that sent a man to hospital).

Two Ottawa police officers suspended in 2016 appear on the Sunshine List:

Const. Peter Dawson: $102,330 (suspended in February 2016 over allegations of falsely issuing traffic warnings).

Const. Christian Nungisa: $102,462 (suspended in May 2016 and later charged with unsafe storage of a firearm). He was also charged with impaired driving in February of this year.

CBC News also asked the province's three other largest police forces, the Ontario Provincial Police, Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police to provide the names and ranks of their officers currently suspended with pay.

The provincial law about pay for police officers under suspension is currently being reviewed, says Marie-France Lalonde, Ontario's minister of community safety and correctional services. (CBC)

The OPP declined to provide a list of its suspended officers and said a Freedom of Information request would be necessary to release the names.

However, by examining information in news reports and searching the Sunshine List, CBC News determined that at least four OPP officers spent all of 2016 on suspension yet earned more than $100,000.

All three members of the OPP Association union executive who were suspended in March 2015 over allegations of fraud and money laundering appear on the Sunshine List for 2016:

Det.-Sgt. James Christie: $121,795

Const. Karl Walsh: $106,474

Const. Martin Bain $106,440

As well, OPP Brockville detachment Const. George Duke, charged with theft over $5,000 and suspended in November 2015, earned $107,857 in 2016, according to the Sunshine List.

In total, 62 officers on the province's five largest police forces are currently suspended with pay.

Officers suspended with pay Ontario Provincial Police 31 Toronto Police Service 15 Ottawa Police Service 7 Peel Regional Police 7 York Regional Police 2

The issue of suspending police officers with pay has been under "serious discussion" for the past year, said Marie-France Lalonde, minister for community safety and correctional services.

"We have not made any final decision, but certainly this is something that, as we move forward on our strategy for a safer Ontario, it will be part of the modernizing," Lalonde said in an interview with CBC News at Queen's Park on Monday. "I think we are coming around to think that we need to do something and to ensure that we find the right solution."

Lalonde is promising to unveil her strategy for reforms to policing by June.