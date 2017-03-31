The annual Sunshine List of the top-earning employees in Ontario's public sector has grown by 7 per cent, with more than 123,000 people paid more than $100,000 last year.

The provincial government published the 2016 version of the salary disclosure list on Friday. At the top is Ontario Power Generation CEO Jeffrey Lyash, paid $1,155,899 last year.

Other notable top salaries include:

William Moriarty, president and CEO of the University Of Toronto Asset Management Corporation: $1,045,582.62.

Jill Pepall, executive VP, Ontario Pension Board: $835,389.

Glenn Jager, chief nuclear officer, Ontario Power Generation: $832,750.

Six of the top 10 salaries on the list are those of Toronto-area hospital executives, including:

Peter Pisters, president and CEO, University Health Network: $753,992.

Joseph Mapa, president and CEO, Sinai Health System: $719,724.

William Reichman president and CEO, Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care: $718,475.

All agencies that receive public funding from the province must disclose the names, positions and salaries of each employee paid $100,000 or more in a calendar year. That captures municipalities, school boards, hospitals, universities, colleges, and many charities, in addition to the Ontario public service.

Publicly owned electricity generators and distributors are also required to disclose their top earners, but not Hydro One, since it was privatized by the Liberal government in 2015.

Sunshine List facts There are 123,572 names on the list, including: More than 15,000 police officers.

5,790 professors.

3,725 associate professors.

The Sunshine List was first published 20 years ago, by the Progressive Conservative government of Mike Harris. Just 4,576 names appeared on the first list.

A salary of $100,000 earned in 1996 is the equivalent of $144,090 in 2016, according to the Bank of Canada's inflation calculator. There are 22,311 individuals on this year's list who earned above that mark.

Premier Kathleen Wynne once again rejected arguments that the threshold for the list should rise to account for inflation.

"I'm not sure that that accomplishes the transparency that the Sunshine List is intended to engender," Wynne told reporters on Wednesday. "You know $100,000 is still a lot of money so we're going to keep it at that level. People have the right to know where those salaries sit at."

Last year, Wynne said, "Is $100,000 a lot of money? I think it is."

In 2014, she said, "$100,000 is still a lot of money."

Wynne earned $208,974 last year. Salaries for the premier, cabinet ministers and all MPPs have been frozen since 2009.

Search the new Sunshine List here: