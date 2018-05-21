Skip to Main Content
Two barns at Sunnybrook Stables catch fire with horses inside

Notifications

New

Two barns at Sunnybrook Stables catch fire with horses inside

Toronto firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at Sunnybrook Stables that broke out early Monday morning.

Toronto Fire says there are 30 horses housed in the two barns

CBC News ·
Two barns, housing about 30 horses, caught fire early Monday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at Sunnybrook Stables that broke out early Monday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., two barns are on fire, with 40 to 50 firefighters on scene working to put it out. 

Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto that about 30 horses are housed inside the two barns, but wouldn't comment on their condition.

The stables are located in Sunnybrook Park, just north of Leaside. Sunnybrook Stables offers summer camps and riding lessons. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us