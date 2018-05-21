New
Two barns at Sunnybrook Stables catch fire with horses inside
Toronto firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at Sunnybrook Stables that broke out early Monday morning.
Toronto Fire says there are 30 horses housed in the two barns
As of 5:30 a.m., two barns are on fire, with 40 to 50 firefighters on scene working to put it out.
Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto that about 30 horses are housed inside the two barns, but wouldn't comment on their condition.
The stables are located in Sunnybrook Park, just north of Leaside. Sunnybrook Stables offers summer camps and riding lessons.
Sunnybrook Stables Fire - No word yet on the horses. The main barn is a total loss. 2nd Alarm Toronto <a href="https://t.co/etT9A2ovf9">pic.twitter.com/etT9A2ovf9</a>—@LateNightCam