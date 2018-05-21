Two barns at Sunnybrook Stables catch fire with horses inside

Toronto firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at Sunnybrook Stables that broke out early Monday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., two barns are on fire, with 40 to 50 firefighters on scene working to put it out.

Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto that about 30 horses are housed inside the two barns, but wouldn't comment on their condition.

The stables are located in Sunnybrook Park, just north of Leaside. Sunnybrook Stables offers summer camps and riding lessons.