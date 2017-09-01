It might be time to put another blanket on your bed.

Torontonians are waking up on Friday to a chill in the air, a good preview of the cool nights to come this weekend.

Friday is expected to be sunny, with temperatures climbing over the course of the day to reach a high of 19 C.

By Saturday morning, the temperature will drop again, hitting a low of 9 C in the early hours.

Expect a mainly sunny Saturday, again with a high of 19 C, but prepare yourself for the possibility of rain and 14 C weather that evening.

With a high expected of 23 C, Sunday will be warmer, with a chance of showers lingering through the day and a forecasted temperature of 16 C overnight.

The weather on Monday should be nice, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 23 C.

The potential of showers return Monday evening, with the temperature expected to be about 15 C.