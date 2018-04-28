Sunday's vigil for Toronto: what you need to know

Sunday evening's vigil to honour the victims of Monday's deadly van attack will bring together speakers from different faiths and choirs from around the city.

If you're planning on heading down in person, here's what you need to know.

Where and when?

The vigil will be held at Mel Lastman Square in North York, steps away from where the van attack took place. It will begin at 7 p.m.

How do I get there?

The city is recommending people take public transit since parking will be "extremely limited," and road closures will be in effect in the area for most of the day.

If you're taking the subway, you can get off at Sheppard, North York Centre, or Finch stations.

The following street closures will be in effect:

Southbound lanes on Yonge Street will be closed between Park Home Boulevard to North York Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

All lanes of Yonge Street between Finch and Sheppard will have "rolling closures" between 4 and 10 p.m. for community marches and the vigil.

Hillcrest Avenue, Elmwood Avenue, Hollywood Avenue, Greenfield Avenue, Spring Garden Avenue, North York Boulevard, Upper Madison Avenue, Elmhurst Avenue, and Harlandale Avenue will be closed at Yonge between 4 and 10 p.m.

What's happening?

The vigil itself, co-organized by the city and by community groups Faith in the City and the Toronto Area Interfaith Council, will feature seven speakers from various faith groups and performances by six choirs and a drumming group.

The city says there will be screens mounted throughout the square and three large screens along Yonge so everyone can see and hear what's happening.

There are also plans for a march that will start ahead of the vigil and converge at Mel Lastman Square. You can learn more about the march here.

Who will be there?

The city says they're planning for 25,000 people to attend the vigil.

A spokesperson for the city told CBC Toronto that the vigil isn't meant to be a political event, and no elected officials are set to speak.

Numerous political figures are expected to be in attendance, however, including the Governor General, Julie Payette, as well as Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory.