Five decades after a contingent of barefoot, guitar-playing, mostly less-than-30-somethings transformed Queen's Park into utopia flowing with music and the smell of marijuana, a fiftieth anniversary love-in is set to take place at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The picnic of sorts is meant to be in the spirit of the so-called Summer of Love of 1967, when some 20,000 gathered in San Francisco at what's now considered the height of counter-culture — with similar gatherings taking place in various cities across Canada, including Toronto at Yorkville and not far from the steps of the provincial legislature.

"People were playing music and dancing around, but most of the people there were spectators, so they'd never seen a hippie before," said Bradley Foster, founder of the event and primary organizer of Summer Love.

"And they were coming out to gawk at these kids who were half-dressed and playing guitars and spreading love."

At the time, now-television personality and fashion editor Jeanne Beker was in her early teens.

'A time of innocence'

She recalls the '60s in Toronto as a "magical" time, with many-a-day spent skipping school to hang out on the steps of the Upper Crust and the Penny Farthing coffeehouses and walking around Yorkville with her shoes off.

"You got to meet some really cool characters and everyone was just smoking dope and hanging out and talking about the meaning of life. It was just a really loving time and a time of innocence," she said.

Jeanne Beker in 1968, celebrating her Sweet Sixteen. (JeanneBeker.com)

Beker still remembers her first visit to the Riverboat cafe, when she saw a star being born.

"I sat at the back and there was a beautiful young girl who got up to play and they introduced her as a girl that's just come out from Saskatchewan and I realized all these years later, 'Yeah that was Joni Mitchell," she said.

"All this cool stuff was happening in my backyard," she remembered fondly. "I just remember the whole feeling of free love and the whole feeling of possibility... You really thought that generation would change the world and it was that sort of feeling that those over 30 were over."

'Paved paradise'

Since then, she says with respect to the eateries and cafes of today's Yorkville, the spirit of the place just isn't the same.

"I remember seeing the beginning of the end when the developers came in and started putting up these modern-looking townhouses and started ripping up these great little funky houses that were there and the shops," she said.

For a few golden months, maybe years, certainly moments, we really did think anything was possible. - Jeanne Beker

"They paved paradise and put up a parking lot. That's what happened to Yorkville."

Foster says the love-in's 50th anniversary is the perfect time for a recreation.

"There's been so much negativity in the news with Trump and ISIS and terrorism, I think people really want to come together to share something positive and I think that's really why it's taken off," he said.

Whatever the reason, some 1500 people have already expressed an interest in the event on Facebook, with about 400 saying they'll attend the day of yoga classes, musical acts, spontaneous lectures, and "just about anything."

This year's event may not look quite the same as the original, though.

The event page states organizers don't encourage or condone the exchange or use of any illegal substances, and ask attendees not to bring any to Sunday's event.

For her part, Beker acknowledges, things were not all rosy in the '60s.

"There were a lot of dark times too in that era. A lot of people dying of drug overdoses and taking acid and thinking they could fly and jumping off bridges. It was pretty darn scary on some levels," she said.

"But for a few golden months, maybe years, certainly moments, we really did think anything was possible."