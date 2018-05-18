Summer ferry service to the Toronto Islands kicks off in time for May long weekend

A year after flooding shut down the Toronto Islands to visitors, the summer ferry service is back up and running for the May long weekend.

Summer ferry service, which officially began on Wednesday, will increase service to get visitors to and from Ward's Island, Centre Island, and Hanlan's Point more quickly.

You can find the schedule here.

Record-high lake levels last year damaged buildings and submerged parks and pathways, shutting the Islands down to visitors from early May to late July.

They reopened for the end of the summer with local businesses hanging by a thread and Mayor John Tory imploring Torontonians to pay them a visit.

At one point, 40 per cent of the Islands were underwater. (Submitted by Anna Prodanou)

The city now says that thanks to hard work, the Islands are not only in good shape and ready for visitors — they're more prepared for future flooding than ever before.

"City staff have been working non-stop for the last 12 months restoring the islands from the flooding damage. If lake levels were to ever rise to the same level as they were last year, the city will not have to undertake similar closures," said Mayor John Tory in a release.

Included in that year of work were a suite of measures designed to mitigate future floods, including having sandbags at the ready, installing sump pumps, and putting in anti-erosion infrastructure at several high-risk spots.

The City of Toronto says that on busy days, the Islands see up to 20,000 visitors, reminding people to buy their ferry tickets online if possible.